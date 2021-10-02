Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Short Interest Up 115.6% in September

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,200 shares, a growth of 115.6% from the August 31st total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 0.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 68.2% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 0.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 6.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of NYSE ETO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.25. 54,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,929. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $34.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.56.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1792 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

