Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 94.7% from the August 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE ETB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.07. 55,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,994. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.48 and a 200 day moving average of $16.32.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It provides current income and gains for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
