Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 94.7% from the August 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE ETB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.07. 55,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,994. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.48 and a 200 day moving average of $16.32.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,231,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,667,000 after purchasing an additional 67,702 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 24.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 531,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,372,000 after purchasing an additional 103,207 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 496,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 33.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 247,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 61,967 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 14.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 14,730 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It provides current income and gains for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.