Education Ecosystem (LEDU) One Day Volume Tops $7,593.00

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 2nd. Education Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $3.00 million and $7,593.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Education Ecosystem coin can now be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Education Ecosystem has traded 27.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Education Ecosystem alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,280.27 or 0.44453533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00056763 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00118012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.24 or 0.00228193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Education Ecosystem Profile

LEDU is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 coins and its circulating supply is 236,710,413 coins. Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Education Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/EducationEcosystem . The official website for Education Ecosystem is ledu.education-ecosystem.com . The official message board for Education Ecosystem is medium.com/liveedu-ico

According to CryptoCompare, “Education Ecosystem is a decentralized ecosystem for learning about new technologies and trying them out hands-on using free practical projects. They are like GitHub on video and are building the world's biggest learning ecosystem for developers, starting with the six topics: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, game development, data science, cryptocurrencies, and programming. Ecosystem participants including viewers, project creators, site moderators, and API developers are rewarded with LEDU tokens for positive activities in the ecosystem. Education Token (LEDU) is an ERC20 token that lives on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to power the Education Ecosystem and is a key component of their plan to disrupt the $306 billion professional development industry using the blockchain. Education tokens are used as payment for all financial transactions in the internal ecosystem, as well as rewards for project creators, learners, site moderators, and API ecosystem developers. “

Education Ecosystem Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Education Ecosystem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Education Ecosystem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Education Ecosystem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Education Ecosystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Education Ecosystem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.