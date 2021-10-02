Effect.AI (EFX) Price Hits $0.0179 on Exchanges

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Effect.AI has a total market capitalization of $4.52 million and approximately $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Effect.AI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Effect.AI has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.82 or 0.00145323 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $240.75 or 0.00508401 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00016368 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00039018 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00012714 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Effect.AI Coin Profile

Effect.AI uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Buying and Selling Effect.AI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Effect.AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Effect.AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

