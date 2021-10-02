Efinity Token Reaches Market Cap of $48.26 Million (EFI)

Efinity Token (CURRENCY:EFI) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Efinity Token has a total market cap of $48.26 million and $5.88 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. One Efinity Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001860 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,021.44 or 0.44391645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00056408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.63 or 0.00117479 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.07 or 0.00223990 BTC.

Efinity Token Profile

Efinity Token is a coin. It launched on May 1st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

