Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) will post $1.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 million to $2.54 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $9.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.20 million to $10.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.68 million, with estimates ranging from $12.29 million to $13.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.03).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,450,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,376,000 after buying an additional 528,406 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,950,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,135,000 after purchasing an additional 266,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,222,000 after purchasing an additional 135,646 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $946,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EIGR opened at $6.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.20. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.48. The company has a market cap of $224.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.34.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.