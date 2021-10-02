Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 581,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,210 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.51% of Electrameccanica Vehicles worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SOLO opened at $3.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $385.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.94. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $13.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.06.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.

