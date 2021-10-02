Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.39.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EFN shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC dropped their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CSFB set a C$19.00 price objective on Element Fleet Management and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.50 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of EFN traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$12.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,902. Element Fleet Management has a 1-year low of C$10.93 and a 1-year high of C$15.28. The stock has a market cap of C$5.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.21.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$235.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$234.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

