Elrond Price Tops $244.89 on Major Exchanges (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for about $244.89 or 0.00514085 BTC on popular exchanges. Elrond has a total market cap of $4.78 billion and $219.03 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,499,400 coins and its circulating supply is 19,530,615 coins. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

