ELYSIA 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $593,568.00 (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. ELYSIA has a market cap of $20.37 million and approximately $593,568.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELYSIA coin can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00057448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.40 or 0.00237562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.68 or 0.00119767 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00012981 BTC.

ELYSIA Profile

ELYSIA (EL) is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,889,477,072 coins and its circulating supply is 3,019,260,915 coins. ELYSIA’s official message board is medium.com/@support_83096 . ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr . ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling ELYSIA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELYSIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELYSIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

