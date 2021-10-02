Emles Alpha Opportunities ETF (BATS:EOPS) Trading 4% Higher

Emles Alpha Opportunities ETF (BATS:EOPS) shares rose 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.29 and last traded at $27.05. Approximately 4,141 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.93.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Emles Alpha Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emles Alpha Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.