Empty Set Dollar Price Reaches $0.0262 on Major Exchanges (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $11.71 million and approximately $3,207.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar was first traded on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

