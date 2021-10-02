Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.88.

Several research firms recently commented on EHC. Raymond James upgraded Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,310,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,533,000 after acquiring an additional 126,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Encompass Health by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,615,000 after purchasing an additional 238,313 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after acquiring an additional 142,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,902,000 after acquiring an additional 14,701 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 942.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,477,000 after acquiring an additional 932,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EHC opened at $73.88 on Friday. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $60.51 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.55 and a 200-day moving average of $79.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

