Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to post $2.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings. Encore Capital Group posted earnings per share of $2.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full year earnings of $10.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.23 to $11.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.63 to $9.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $427.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.92 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.34 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on ECPG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

ECPG stock opened at $50.12 on Friday. Encore Capital Group has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $50.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.58.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $146,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 32.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

