Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) will announce sales of $1.31 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.34 billion. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full year sales of $4.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $4.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $5.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Endeavor Group.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.01 by 0.20. The company had revenue of 1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.14 billion.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 33.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $692,749,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $582,983,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $577,292,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth $329,816,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth $346,375,000. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EDR stock opened at 29.02 on Friday. Endeavor Group has a 52-week low of 22.02 and a 52-week high of 33.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 25.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endeavor Group (EDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.