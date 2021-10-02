Endor Protocol Trading 24.6% Lower This Week (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 18.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. One Endor Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and $19,611.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.05 or 0.00373380 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001684 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00016751 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001392 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00071614 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.