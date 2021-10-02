Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,342,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,015 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.20% of Energy Transfer worth $56,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,291.5% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,080,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $254,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,702,751 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,872,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $575,018,000 after buying an additional 8,437,563 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,340.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,094,000 after buying an additional 3,525,200 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 129.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,900,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,952,000 after buying an additional 2,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 34.7% in the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 7,978,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,273,000 after buying an additional 2,053,900 shares during the last quarter. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.45. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ET. Bank of America began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $228,585.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $46,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,218,870 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,175. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

