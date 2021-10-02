EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,850,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 175,641 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.32% of EnerSys worth $473,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in EnerSys by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 32,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 307.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 24,939 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total transaction of $379,668.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,981.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $603,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,015,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $76.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $66.38 and a 52 week high of $104.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $814.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.59%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ENS shares. TheStreet cut shares of EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

