Enigma Price Down 2.9% Over Last Week (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Enigma has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $234,972.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma coin can currently be bought for $0.0967 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.83 or 0.00372759 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005500 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00008401 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $425.84 or 0.00892630 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,895,818 coins. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

