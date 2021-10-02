Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $192.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $5,154,059.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,957 shares in the company, valued at $36,766,093.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,726 shares of company stock worth $14,301,967. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 271.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $155.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.14. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $85.16 and a 52 week high of $229.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The business had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

