EnterCoin (ENTRC) Trading Up 23.1% Over Last Week

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. EnterCoin has a total market capitalization of $78,319.22 and $24,865.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EnterCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EnterCoin has traded up 23.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00057124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.71 or 0.00120408 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.70 or 0.00237200 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00012987 BTC.

EnterCoin Coin Profile

EnterCoin is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

