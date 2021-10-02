Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS:EVTN) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.10

Enviro Technologies U.S., Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVTN) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and traded as high as $0.12. Enviro Technologies U.S. shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 1,788 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14. The company has a market cap of $569,745.00, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.61.

About Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS:EVTN)

Enviro Technologies US, Inc engages in the provision of environmental and industrial separation applications. It manufactures and develops Voraxial Separator, which provides a method to separate large volumes of solids and liquids with specific gravities and without the need of a pressure drop. The company was founded by Alberto Di Bella on October 19, 1964 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

