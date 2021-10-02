Enzyme (MLN) Trading 6.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, Enzyme has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. One Enzyme coin can currently be bought for about $145.00 or 0.00302677 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Enzyme has a market capitalization of $259.95 million and $27.74 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Enzyme alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00057536 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00120070 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.63 or 0.00237196 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00013014 BTC.

Enzyme Coin Profile

Enzyme (CRYPTO:MLN) is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enzyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enzyme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.