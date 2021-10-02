EOS Market Cap Hits $4.24 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last seven days, EOS has traded up 11% against the dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $4.24 billion and approximately $1.25 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.42 or 0.00009219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005091 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000087 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,035,663,991 coins and its circulating supply is 959,663,579 coins. EOS’s official website is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

Buying and Selling EOS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.