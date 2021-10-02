Epic Cash (EPIC) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.23 Million

Epic Cash (CURRENCY:EPIC) traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Epic Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000850 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Epic Cash has a total market cap of $5.23 million and approximately $7,629.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Epic Cash has traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,407.74 or 0.44503517 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00057100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.00118028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.22 or 0.00227060 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Epic Cash Profile

Epic Cash (CRYPTO:EPIC) is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 12,789,128 coins. Epic Cash’s official message board is medium.com/epic-cash . Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Epic Cash’s official website is epic.tech . The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

Buying and Selling Epic Cash

