EpiK Protocol (EPK) Reaches Market Cap of $38.49 Million

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. EpiK Protocol has a total market cap of $38.49 million and approximately $394,362.00 worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001826 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, EpiK Protocol has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EpiK Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00067580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00104500 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.99 or 0.00146752 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,786.09 or 1.00198389 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,350.10 or 0.07024521 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002531 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 44,196,429 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

EpiK Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EpiK Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EpiK Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EpiK Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EpiK Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EpiK Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.