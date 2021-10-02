Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) Short Interest Update

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decline of 58.8% from the August 31st total of 42,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 61,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPHY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 16,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,328. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73. Epiphany Technology Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

Get Epiphany Technology Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Epiphany Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiphany Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.