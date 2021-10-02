Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Epizyme from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ EPZM opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.18. Epizyme has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.37.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 788.60% and a negative return on equity of 216.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 427.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Epizyme will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,287,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,039,000 after purchasing an additional 50,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Epizyme by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,392,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,094,000 after buying an additional 481,030 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Epizyme by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,901,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,659,000 after purchasing an additional 71,331 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its holdings in Epizyme by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 6,856,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,720,000 after purchasing an additional 117,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Epizyme by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

