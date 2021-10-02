Equal 24-Hour Volume Hits $9,442.00 (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Equal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Equal has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. Equal has a market cap of $532,279.76 and approximately $9,442.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00057320 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.94 or 0.00238286 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.26 or 0.00119751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00012961 BTC.

Equal Profile

Equal (CRYPTO:EQL) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Equal is equal.tech . Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Equal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

