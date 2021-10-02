Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $26.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.39, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.14.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $17.46 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 159.26%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EQNR shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.69.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

