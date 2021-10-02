Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$162.11.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQB. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$178.00 to C$179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$178.00 to C$179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James set a C$161.00 price objective on shares of Equitable Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, Director David Malcolm Balfour Legresley sold 500 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.16, for a total transaction of C$78,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at C$2,264,320. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 1,000 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.00, for a total value of C$147,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,569,765. Insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,250 in the last ninety days.

Shares of EQB stock traded up C$1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$144.00. 13,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,546. Equitable Group has a 12 month low of C$75.85 and a 12 month high of C$159.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$149.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$140.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 8.75.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.94 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$158.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$156.71 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equitable Group will post 17.2100001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is 8.99%.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

