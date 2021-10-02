Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for October, 2nd (LSEA, MDWT, MXCHY, NHYDY, NKSH, NTDTY, ONEW, OXINF, PATK, PCVX)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Saturday, October 2nd:

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Landsea Homes Corporation is a homebuilding company. It designs and builds homes and sustainable master-planned communities. The company developed homes and communities principally in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County. Landsea Homes Corporation, formerly known as LF Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Midwest Holding Inc. is a financial services company. It is focused on providing technology-enabled and services-oriented solutions to distributors and reinsurers of annuity and life insurance products principally in the United States. The company provides an end-to-end solution to manage annuity and life insurance policies which includes product development, distribution support, policy administration, and asset liability management services. Midwest Holding Inc. is based in LINCOLN, Neb. “

Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. engages in the production and sale of chemicals and petrochemical products. Its activities are structured in three production chains: Chlorine-Vinyl Chain, involved in the manufacture of plasticizers and phthalic anhydride; Fluorine Chain, focused on the extraction of fluorspar and its transformation into acid grade, metallurgical grade and hydrofluoric acid; and Integral Solutions, specialized in the production of PVC pipe systems, connections and plastic accessories, as well as geo-systems, such as geo-textiles and geo-drains. The Company serves construction and civil infrastructure, water supply and basic sanitation, power generation, transportation, communication, health care, and other industries. Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Tlalnepantla, Mexico. “

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “National Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. Except for a separate investment portfolio, Bankshares conducts all of its business operations through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries, The National Bank of Blacksburg and Bank of Tazewell County . “

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NTT DATA Corp. is engaged in the development and integration of information technology and data communication systems. Its operating segment consists of Public and Financial IT Services, Enterprise IT Services, Solutions and Technologies, Global Business and Others. Public and Financial IT Services segment provides IT services which support social infrastructure in the public administration, healthcare and financial sectors. Enterprise IT Services segment offers IT services in the fields of manufacturing, retail, logistics, communications, broadcasting and utilities. Solutions and Technologies segment renders platforms and solutions that support IT services. Global Business segment delivers IT services. Others segment supports the business activities of the head office. NTT DATA Corp. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “OneWater Marine Inc. is premium recreational boat retailers principally in the United States. It offers products and services which include the sale of new and pre-owned boats, parts and accessories, finance and insurance products, maintenance and repair services and ancillary services. OneWater Marine Inc. is based in Buford, Georgia. “

Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Oxford Instruments plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of high technology tools and systems. Its operating segment includes Nanotechnology Tools, Industrial Products and Service. Nanotechnology Tools segment includes high technology tools to characterize, analyze, manipulate and fabricate at a nano scale. Industrial Products segment develops and manufactures tools and components for industrial applications. Service segment deals with knowledgeable support services, training and refurbishment. Oxford Instruments plc is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Patrick Industries, Inc. is a major manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products and materials for the Recreational Vehicle, Manufactured Housing and Marine industries. The Company also supplies many of its products to certain Industrial markets that include customers in the kitchen cabinet, office and household furniture, fixtures and commercial furnishings and other industrial markets. Patrick’s major manufactured products include decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels, solid surface, granite and quartz countertops, fabricated aluminum products, wrapped vinyl, paper and hardwood profile moldings, slide-out trim and fascia, cabinet doors and components, fiberglass bath fixtures, fiberglass and plastic helm systems and component products, wiring and wiring harnesses, and composite parts and polymer-based flooring and other products. Patrick Industries also distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall finishing products, and other miscellaneous products. “

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vaxcyte Inc.is a biopharmaceutical company develops vaccines for infectious diseases. It offers conjugate, pneumococcal conjugate and complex antigen-based vaccines. Vaxcyte Inc.is based in Foster City, California. “

Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Peninsula Energy Limited explores, develops and mines uranium properties primarily in the United States. The company’s project primarily includes Lance uranium projects in Wyoming, the United States. Peninsula Energy Limited is based in Subiaco, Australia. “

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Pharvaris N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies, including novel, small molecule bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists for the treatment of hereditary angioedema and other bradykinin-B2-receptor-mediated indications. Pharvaris N.V. is based in ZUG, Switzerland. “

