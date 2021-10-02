Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 2nd (NCTKF, OIS, OPHLF, PAYA, PJT, REPH, REXR, RGLS, RNA, SHC)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, October 2nd:

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the areas of transportation, industry and livelihood-related fields. Its business segment includes Precision Reduction Gears, New Energy Equipment, Railroad Vehicle Equipment, Commercial Vehicle Equipment, Hydraulic and Aircraft Equipment, Packaging Machines and Welfare Equipment. Nabtesco Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Nabtesco Co alerts:

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $7.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Oil States International, Inc. is a diversified oilfield services company. With locations around the world, Oil States is a leading manufacturer of products for deepwater production facilities and subsea pipelines, and a leading supplier of a broad range of services to the oil and gas industry, including production-related rental tools, work force accommodations and logistics, oil country tubular goods distribution and land drilling services. Oil States is organized in three business segments Offshore Products, Tubular Services and Well Site Services. “

Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $27.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ono Pharmaceuticals produces, purchases and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents focusing primarily on prescription pharmaceuticals. “

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Paya Holdings Inc. is an integrated payments and commerce solution provider. It serves healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities and other B2B goods and services. The company operates principally in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH and Mt. Vernon, OH. Paya Holdings Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. III, is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $89.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $64.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $0.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that target microRNAs, called microRNA therapeutics. The Company’s products aim to treat or prevent hepatitis C infections, cardiovascular disease, fibrosis, oncology, immuno-inflammatory diseases, and metabolic diseases. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Avidity Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of oligonucleotide-based therapies called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates(TM). The company’s AOC platform design, engineer and develop therapeutics which combine the tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies. Its lead product candidate consist AOC 1001, is designed to treat myotonic dystrophy type 1,and other muscle programs are focused on the treatment of muscle atrophy, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy and Pompe disease. Avidity Biosciences Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sotera Health Company is a provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing as well as advisory services for the healthcare industry. The company market through businesses which include Sterigenics(R), Nordion(R) and Nelson Labs(R). Sotera Health Company is Sotera Health Company is based in CLEVELAND. “

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Summit Financial Group, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia. Summit provides community banking services primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia, the Northern, Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia and the central region of Kentucky, through its bank subsidiary, Summit Community Bank, Inc. “

Receive News & Ratings for Nabtesco Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabtesco Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.