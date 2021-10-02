Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 920,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,448 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.50% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $68,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.9% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.5% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ELS opened at $78.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 59.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.33. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $88.47.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 66.82%.

Several analysts recently commented on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

