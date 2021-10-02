Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.49

Shares of Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.49 and traded as high as $22.28. Erste Group Bank shares last traded at $22.09, with a volume of 34,689 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EBKDY shares. Societe Generale upgraded Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from €39.00 ($45.88) to €42.00 ($49.41) in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Erste Group Bank from €40.00 ($47.06) to €42.00 ($49.41) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Erste Group Bank from €35.80 ($42.12) to €37.20 ($43.76) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Erste Group Bank in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.87.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average of $19.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.44.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 15.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Erste Group Bank AG will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EBKDY)

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

