ESBC Market Capitalization Achieves $921,284.11 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 2nd. ESBC has a market cap of $921,284.11 and $59,233.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0304 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ESBC has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ESBC Profile

ESBC (ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 30,549,295 coins and its circulating supply is 30,269,961 coins. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

