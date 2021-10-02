ESR Cayman Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ESR Cayman Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,800 shares, a decline of 49.5% from the August 31st total of 361,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESRCF remained flat at $$3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.10. ESR Cayman has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $3.90.

Separately, HSBC assumed coverage on ESR Cayman in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

ESR Cayman Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the logistics real estate development, leasing, and management activities in the Public's Republic of China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and India. It operates through three segments: Investment, Fund Management, and Development.

