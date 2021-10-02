Ether Kingdoms Token Trading Down 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (IMP)

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market cap of $37,260.67 and approximately $120,049.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ether Kingdoms Token

IMP is a coin. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,834,258 coins. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official message board is medium.com/@imptoken . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ether Kingdoms Token

