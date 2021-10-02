Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $207,337.12 and $8,742.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,401.24 or 0.07105029 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.40 or 0.00111542 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

