Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $58.08

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $58.08 and traded as low as $56.31. Etn. Fr. Colruyt shares last traded at $56.31, with a volume of 4,251 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.08.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTF)

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail; Wholesale and FoodService; and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

