ETNA Network Price Tops $0.15 (ETNA)

ETNA Network (CURRENCY:ETNA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, ETNA Network has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. ETNA Network has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $198,375.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ETNA Network coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ETNA Network

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

ETNA Network Coin Trading

