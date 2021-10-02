EuroSite Power (OTCMKTS:EUSP) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Shares of EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.06. EuroSite Power shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 5,004 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

About EuroSite Power (OTCMKTS:EUSP)

EuroSite Power Inc engages in the provision of on-site utility solutions. It offers electricity, cooling, heat, and hot water solutions to facilities such as healthcare, hospitality, housing, and leisure centers. The company was founded on July 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

