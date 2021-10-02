Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.31

Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as $26.31 and last traded at $25.94, with a volume of 1447065 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.18.

EVRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.22.

The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51 and a beta of 2.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $172.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.86 million. Everi had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 440.82%. Analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 29,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $649,850.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Lucchese sold 50,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 243,913 shares of company stock worth $5,754,425. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Everi by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Everi by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Everi by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Everi by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Everi by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Everi (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

