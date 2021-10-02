Everipedia (IQ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $12.19 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $137.38 million and $12.19 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia coin can currently be bought for $0.0137 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00067022 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.71 or 0.00104344 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.29 or 0.00145467 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,624.30 or 0.99974882 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,367.68 or 0.07069564 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,417,093 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

