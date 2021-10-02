Everipedia (IQ) Reaches Market Cap of $138.21 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 2nd. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $138.21 million and $34.09 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia coin can now be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00067054 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.63 or 0.00104429 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.42 or 0.00143984 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,436.58 or 0.99819789 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.73 or 0.06783617 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002490 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,422,743 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

