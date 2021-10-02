Exactus Inc (OTCMKTS:EXDI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Exactus Inc (OTCMKTS:EXDI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 58.8% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Exactus stock remained flat at $$0.08 during midday trading on Friday. 16,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,514. Exactus has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 4.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11.

About Exactus

Exactus, Inc, is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities.

