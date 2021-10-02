ExclusiveCoin Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000292 BTC on exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $823,485.04 and approximately $1,226.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00016787 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001390 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 75.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000095 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006786 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.