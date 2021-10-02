EXMR FDN Market Cap Tops $22,157.84 (EXMR)

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 23.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 2nd. In the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded up 27.3% against the dollar. EXMR FDN has a market capitalization of $22,157.84 and approximately $4,875.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EXMR FDN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.87 or 0.00350380 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00056533 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $116.39 or 0.00242929 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.56 or 0.00118052 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

About EXMR FDN

EXMR FDN (EXMR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling EXMR FDN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR FDN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMR FDN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

