Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.38.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FN. B. Riley increased their price target on Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 18,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $1,936,475.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,217,122.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $1,143,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,268 shares of company stock valued at $6,093,231. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,735,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,425,000 after purchasing an additional 182,219 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fabrinet by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,049,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,177,000 after acquiring an additional 30,036 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fabrinet by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,250,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,628,000 after buying an additional 110,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fabrinet by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,173,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,482,000 after buying an additional 26,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,027,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,536,000 after purchasing an additional 84,218 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $104.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.48. Fabrinet has a one year low of $59.45 and a one year high of $109.56.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.55 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

