Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 710,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 26,432 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Facebook were worth $247,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.23.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $2,911,473.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.63, for a total transaction of $26,021,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,506,715 shares of company stock valued at $904,756,660. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $343.01 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

